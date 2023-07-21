Heart of God Ministries International Fellowship of Churches will host their second annual Word Conference from Wednesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 30.
The El Shaddai Conference, hosted by Dr. Fred T. Simms, will be at 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, with the following agenda:
Wednesday, July 26, 7 p.m., Dr. Orin Perry
Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m. seminar, Dr. LaMont Turner; 11:05 a.m. seminar, Dr. Orin Perry; 1 p.m. seminar, Pastor Damon Hamby; 2 p.m. service, Minister Trevon Winfield; 6 p.m. altar workers class, Sister Muriel Brooks; 7 p.m., Dr. Lamont Turner
Friday, July 28, 10 a.m. seminar, Bishop Jerry Swinney; 11:05 a.m. seminar, Evangelist Loretta Simms-Coleman; 1 p.m. seminar, Bishop Samuel Moore; 2:05 p.m. worship service, Elder Tyler Coleman; 6 p.m. altar workers class, Sister Muriel Brooks; 7 p.m., Elder Roger Green
Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m., Church Security and Homes Seminar; 10:05 a.m., youth breakout session, Elder Trevon Winfield; Youth in Worship, Bishop Nolan Wolfe
Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. morning afterglow, Dr. David Venable; Guest Psalmists Elder Olinda “Blondie” Smith and Brother Robbie Hale.
Registration fee is $65. Night services are open to the public. For more information, contact 304-253-3944.
