The Heart of God Ministries Scholarship Fund in Beckley is pleased to announce its scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 school year.
The recipients are:
Makaiya T. Bryant, attending New River Community and Technical College
Jakye L. Cross, attending Virginia Western Community College
Elizabeth C. McDonnell, attending Marshall University
Nataysia J. Moore, attending New River Community and Technical College
Jordan L. Washington, attending West Virginia University
Langston S. Pennix attending Gallaudet University
Ethan Washington, attending West Virginia University
Each recipient was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Thanks to the efforts of Heart of God Ministries Scholarship Fund, this program has supported 17 young church members with college scholarships in the amount of $27,500 since February, 2015.
The Heart of God Ministries Scholarship Fund is extremely happy to recognize and congratulate these outstanding students and wish them Godspeed as they begin and continue their collegiate experience. It is the hope of the church that these recipients will develop and sustain self-confidence as well as healthy attitudes about themselves and their relationship with others and maintain high levels of academic interest, motivation and performance.
The fund wishes to thank and commend Pastor Dr. Fred T. Simms, who places emphasis on the whole man concept representing mind, body, soul and spirit. It is through his dedication, commitment and teaching that allow the fund to elevate the young people and to increase economic and social mobility of the community.
The scholarship could not exist but for the contributions from members of the church, along with generous donations from members of the local community and others and for that, the fund offers a thank you.