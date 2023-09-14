Renaissance Festival, Miller's Nightmare thrive in the post-Covid landscape (copy)

For last year’s festivities, artist Ashton Webb created a mausoleum on the entrance of one of the new additions to Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm in Lewisburg. The 2022 season also added a transformed haunted woods and ax throwing for prize money.

 file photo by Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm, at 260 Cabin View Lane in Lewisburg, will be open Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Experience the terror of four haunted attractions in one: the demented forest, a dark and twisted forest filled with unspeakable horrors; Miller Manor, a once-grand home that is now overrun by malevolent spirits; bloodshed, a blood-soaked slaughterhouse where the screams of the damned echo through the night; and infected crop, a cornfield that has been tainted by dark forces.

While you wait, enjoy a variety of fair foods, mini escape rooms, ax throwing, games and activities, merchandise, bonfire and music.

Ticket sales will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online at www.millersnightmare.com.

For more information, email info@millersnightmare.com.

