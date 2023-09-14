Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm, at 260 Cabin View Lane in Lewisburg, will be open Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.
Experience the terror of four haunted attractions in one: the demented forest, a dark and twisted forest filled with unspeakable horrors; Miller Manor, a once-grand home that is now overrun by malevolent spirits; bloodshed, a blood-soaked slaughterhouse where the screams of the damned echo through the night; and infected crop, a cornfield that has been tainted by dark forces.
While you wait, enjoy a variety of fair foods, mini escape rooms, ax throwing, games and activities, merchandise, bonfire and music.
Ticket sales will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online at www.millersnightmare.com.
For more information, email info@millersnightmare.com.
