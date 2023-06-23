As a part of the Greenbrier Historical Society’s 2023 “Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour, visitors were offered the opportunity to guess the model years of five of the tractors on display by the Tahoe Antique Tractor Club.
Pam Harvit of Charleston had the most correct answers. The basket of country goodies, provided by Mary Clay, was delivered to her last week.
Harvit was excited to have won.
“I owe it all to my grandfather from Pocahontas County who collected antique tractors,” Harvit said. "I am sure he was looking down on me.”
The tractors on display were a WC Allis Chalmers, serial number 1219, 1934; a Ford Ferguson 9N, serial number 221, 1939; a Farmall H, serial number 272 U, 1940; an Oliver, serial number 30342, 1952; and a John Deere, serial number 621174, 1940.
