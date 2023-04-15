Harps bring visions of angels and heavenly sounds to soothe the soul and relax the senses. So what better setting for a concert by a world-class harpist than a church?
Award-winning harpist and vocalist Meghan K. Davis will be in concert on Thursday, April 20, at the Beckley Presbyterian Church as the final performance of the Beckley Concert Association for this season. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Davis combines the ethereal beauty of the harp with her stunning vocals. She is one of the few musicians in the world who can sing while playing the harp at an elite level. She has delighted audiences with her abilities for over a decade. One recent reviewer described her as a “five-star harpist and an amazing musical talent. She is truly an expert in her craft.”
Davis was first inspired to become a harpist at the age of 4 when she visited Ireland with her family. She studied in New York City under Gulnara Mashurova, current principal harpist of the Singapore Symphony. Then, she attended The Peabody Conservatory of The Johns Hopkins University, where she received her Bachelor of Music Performance in both harp and vocal performance.
BCA President Scott Worley says he has been very pleased with this season’s presentations, and he is really looking forward to this finale.
“Meghan Davis was going to be with us last season but had to postpone. She is a great talent, so we are happy to present this concert to local audiences.”
Individual tickets to the concert will be available at the door for $15.
Worley said this season’s offerings have been very well-received.
“We have offered a wide variety of concerts ranging from tribute bands to jazz to a university choir and a Motown Christmas,” he said. “We are currently planning the same kind of quality and variety for next season.”
For more information about this concert, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.com
