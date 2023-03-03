For the fifth consecutive year, Jenny Harnish of The Register-Herald was recognized for producing the best video in the Best of CNHI editorial contest.
She was joined in the winners’s circle by Rick Barbero, a long-time member of The Register-Herald staff, who was named photographer of the year. Barbero, too, is a repeat winner, having been awarded that distinction two years ago.
The Register-Herald was one of two CNHI newspapers in Division I, the large circulation class, to win multiple awards, tied with two by the Sunbury Daily Item in Sunbury, Pa.
Samantha Perry, editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, took top honors in Division II column writing. Her column appears Tuesday in The Register-Herald.
Enterprising, investigative journalism, persuasive local editorials, robust sports coverage and exposing corruption in the court system were lauded in the 2022 Best of CNHI journalism awards.
The North Andover Eagle-Tribune received the nod for Newspaper of the Year honors in Division I, the largest CNHI newspapers, over an impressive field of finalists. The newspaper was recognized for strong enterprise reporting, its hefty daily local news report, a terrific daily local and Boston sports report and its daily editorials on state and local issues. CNHI Vice President and National Editor Dennis Lyons said he was impressed by the breadth and depth of the daily local report and said the Eagle Tribune exhibited “the best local and regional sports section” in the competition.
CNHI, based in Montgomery, Alabama, is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in numerous communities in 22 states.
