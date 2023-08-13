Hardy will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Ag. 13, at the State Fair with special guest John Morgan.
Big Loud Records’ heavy hitter Hardy has never been just one thing.
Uncaging his next chapter on Jan. 20, Hardy introduced "The Mockingbird & The Crow," his dichotomous, 17-track sophomore album and the follow-up to his 2020 debut, "A Rock."
Hardy has been named the ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year, additionally nominated for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards.
One of CRS’ 2021 New Faces of Country Music and a two-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, the pride of Philadelphia, Miss., has earned his reputation as “a breakout in the making” (HITS) and “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter).
Hardy has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum #1 single “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and a chart-topping Dierks Bentley and Breland collaboration, “Beers On Me.” He’s previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and embarked on his own sold-out headlining Wall to Wall Tour in the winter of 2022, before launching his The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour in 2023.
ETIX is the official ticket seller for the State Fair of West Virginia. Tickets purchased from any other source are not guaranteed to be valid. Tickets are available online, by phone 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or in person at the State Fair of West Virginia Box Office.
