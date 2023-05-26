The "Fast and Furious" saga is a sprawling journey of street racers turned government super spies, and no single film encapsulates that evolution better than Louis Letterier’s “Fast X.”
The loss of longtime director Justin Lin, who left due to creative differences, is felt in the cohesion of the continuity. Rather than continuing the story in an organic direction, “Fast X” plays more like a greatest-hits collection from the entire franchise.
The story starts with Dominic Toretto’s team being sent on a mission in Rome to steal a computer chip while it’s being transported, all while Dominic and Letty stay behind to reminisce on the meaning of family. Things turn sideways when one of the series antagonists, Charlize Theron’s Cipher, arrives to inform Dominic that his team has been ambushed by Dante Reyes, the son of the drug lord from “Fast Five.” Dante wants revenge on Dom for killing his father and stealing his family’s fortune during the events of that prior film.
Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes is one of the highlights of the film as he gleefully gallivants around the globe to torture Dominic and kidnap his son, Little B. Momoa is constantly cheesing for the camera, exaggerating movements and hamming it up like a muscle-car version of the Joker or Riddler. These moments of levity help to break up the monotony of non-stop action scenes and legacy characters being introduced at random to further the plot.
The action scenes themselves don’t feel very kinetic or energetic anymore, either. The overuse of green screen and computer-generated imagery gives this film a plastic veneer over the action, which leads to a loss of immersion in the events unfolding. Another aspect which serves to heighten this issue is the sheer improbability of the stunts being performed. Not only is the action computer-generated to save time and money but also because it would be physically impossible to perform any of these stunts in live-action.
There are also many missed opportunities to take the story in a believable direction. Vin Diesel himself is beginning to climb in age, and it would make sense to have his character, Dominic Toretto, advance in age to reflect that. Instead, Diesel portrays Dom with all the cold, iron-clad, familial stoicism that has turned him into a meme at this point. And with the news that “Fast X” is only the first part in a planned trilogy, it feels like the "Fast and Furious" saga has become the "Fast and Furious" formula.
