Today – Saturday, Feb. 11 – is federally recognized as West Virginia 2-1-1 Day across our great state!
This date marks a fond memory of mine – shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic really went into full swing. A day when Gov. Jim Justice officially proclaimed the origination of West Virginia 2-1-1 Day on Feb. 11, 2020. If only we’d had a time machine to truly tell us how critical our West Virginia 2-1-1 Hotline was going to become throughout that pandemic.
As I mentioned in last week’s article, 2-1-1 is a FREE information and referral hotline to connect individuals in need with social and community services that can help. When you call 2-1-1, there is no need to identify yourself – all information remains confidential. Oftentimes the world of social services, including government and nongovernment programs, can be incredibly confusing to navigate. This is where 2-1-1 comes in! Individuals who dial 2-1-1 are connected to a compassionate and knowledgeable information and referral specialist.
I cannot have an article published on 2-1-1 Day without, again, highlighting the amazing work of our very own local information and referral specialist, Marsha Shonk. Marsha is the comfort and encouragement behind almost every single call that comes into our 2-1-1 Hotline and is hands-down one of the most compassionate and selfless individuals I know. It takes a special person to do this job, and Marsha IS that person for our United Way. Marsha works hard every day to keep our local county resource databases up to date.
Our statewide West Virginia 2-1-1 is continually tracking data of calls, chats, texts, emails, and occasional walk-ins that occur. In 2022, West Virginia 2-1-1 accomplished 111,670 resource connections for West Virginians! Our United Way of Southern West Virginia received 7,592 calls from counties covered within our 2-1-1 territory (Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming and Webster counties). Of those calls, 3,069 were from RALEIGH COUNTY ZIP codes. The top need ranked from all 2-1-1 callers was regarding utility information or assistance, followed by rent/mortgage assistance and homeless resources.
These statistics make it clear how “close to home” these dire needs are in our area. I want every reader to do a 360 scan of surrounding individuals the next time you’re in the grocery store, at church, sitting in traffic, or attending a sporting event. Odds are someone in view has reached out to our local 2-1-1 Hotline for help. 2-1-1 is a huge reason why we’re able to remain our community’s "resource of resources" and carry out our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s mission to provide assistance.
On this West Virginia 2-1-1 Day, I urge ALL able individuals to please donate to our United Way. Every dollar counts in helping our organization meet needs in our community.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.