Katelynn Henry

Katelynn Joy Henry (YaYa) will celebrate her fourth birthday on Jan. 3. She is the daughter of John and Amanda Henry of Oceana and younger sister to Kenzie and Korbin. Katelynn loves playing with her friends, cheerleading, and brings so much laughter to all who know her.

