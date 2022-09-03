Happy birthday

Kenzie Henry

McKenzie Jane Henry will celebrate her 12th birthday on Sept. 4. Kenzie is the daughter of John and Amanda Henry of Oceana and big sister to Korbin and Katelynn. She attends sixth grade at Oceana Middle School. Kenzie loves dancing, swimming and being with her friends. She is a true joy to be around.

