McKenzie Jane Henry will celebrate her 12th birthday on Sept. 4. Kenzie is the daughter of John and Amanda Henry of Oceana and big sister to Korbin and Katelynn. She attends sixth grade at Oceana Middle School. Kenzie loves dancing, swimming and being with her friends. She is a true joy to be around.
Happy birthday
WEEKLY POLL
Should the Raleigh County Commissioners and the City of Beckley build an animal shelter separate of the private Humane Society of Raleigh County shelter?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
- The Register-Herald Player of the Week: Oak Hill's Green never tires in big defensive opener
- Candidates for Register-Herald Athlete of the Week
- Woodrow home opener vs. Parkersburg South rescheduled
- Ex-Ohio schools chief charged with kidnapping 2 kids in WVa
- Agencies reviewing security risks posed by Mar-a-Lago documents
- Checkpoint planned in Beckley
- Kids Classic Festival to offer activities for all ages
- Miller Hall announces retirement from West Virginia Board of Education
- Bad deal for businesses, banks, consumers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.