Henry, McKenzie Jane.jpg

McKenzie Jane Henry

McKenzie Jane Henry will celebrate her 13th birthday on Sept. 4. She is the daughter of John and Amanda Henry of Oceana. Kenzie is the big sister to Korbin and Katelynn. She attends Oceana Middle School. Kenzie loves dancing, swimming and being with her family and friends. She is a joy to all who know her.

