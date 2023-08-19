Caleb Taylor turned 11 years old on Aug. 18. He is the son of Julie Taylor of Midway and the grandson of Terry and Debbie Taylor of Midway. He will be attending Independence Middle School. He attends Mabscott Baptist Church. He has a new fur baby that he loves and loves to play with every day, Murphy.
