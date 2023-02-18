Korbin James Henry will celebrate his 9th birthday on Feb. 19. He is the son of John and Amanda Henry of Oceana and brother to Kenzie and Katelynn. Korbin is in third grade at Berlin McKinney School. He loves basketball, sweets, playing sports video games, and swimming.
