Appalachian Bible College welcomes back Ken Ham for this year’s Joseph K. Pinter Lecture Series, Jan. 24 and 25.
Ham is the CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis-US, the Creation Museum, and the Ark Encounter in northern Kentucky. He has authored more than twenty-five books.
Ham will speak on a variety of topics, including “Six Days, the Age of the Earth and the Authority of Scripture” (Tuesday at 11 a.m.) and “One Race, One Blood – Dealing with ‘Races’ and Racism” (Tuesday at 7 p.m.). The full schedule and details are posted at abc.edu/pinterlectures.
Sessions are free to attend on a first-come, first-served basis in the 750-seat chapel.