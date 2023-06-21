Lewisburg, W.Va. – Carnegie Hall will hold its annual membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in Hamilton Auditorium in Lewisburg.
Individuals or families who contributed at least $50 to the Hall during the last fiscal year ending June 30 are considered members of the Hall and are invited to attend.
The agenda includes the year-end report for FY 2022-23 and the election of new board members.
Light refreshments will be served, and the Ivy Terrace Concert featuring MA’AM will follow at 6:30 p.m.
