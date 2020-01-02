GVT auditions for 2020 PlayFest will be Monday

LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, will hold auditions for the GVT Play Fest on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Community members interested in acting can audition regardless of previous experience. No prepared audition materials are necessary. If you are unable to audition at the set time, please contact GVT’s Education Department.
GVT Play Fest will feature 10-minute plays, all written by West Virginia playwrights. Tentative dates are Jan – Feb 1, 2020, at 7 p.m.
For more information about auditions of the New Voices Play Festival, please contact GVT’s Associate Artistic Director and Education Manager Kiersten White at kiersten@gvtheatre.org or 304-645-3838 ext. 111.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.