The Guyandotte Water Trail Alliance invites local residents to fill the Guyandotte River with kayaks and canoes to participate in the third annual Guyandotte River Regatta and Float.
The event will be June 24 at four locations along the Guyandotte River. Registration will begin at each location at 8 a.m., and participants will enter the river at 10 a.m. Each float will last approximately two hours with some sites providing additional activities to the river float.
This family float is sponsored at each location by a community organization with administrative and financial support provided by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority.
Access and registration locations with community sponsors are:
Wyoming County – Rural Appalachian Improvement League and the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Put-in location is Wyoming East Park.
Mingo County – Gilbert County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The put-in is in Justice.
Lincoln County – Branchland. The put-in location is Branchland Park on Route 10.
Cabell County – Barboursville City Convention and Visitors Bureau and Barboursville City Park. Put-in location is Barboursville Park.
Participants are required to register and sign a liability waiver. The recommended age for participation is 8 years old and above. Participants are required to wear an approved personal floatation while on the river.
There is no fee to join the Great Guyandotte River Regatta and Float. Participants are encouraged to register before the event on EventBrite. T-shirts will be given to each participant. Registration forms, waivers and other information are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-guyandotte-river-float-tickets-658557010747.
This event is being held to encourage the use of the Guyandotte River for recreation and promote the Guyandotte Water Trail, a designated West Virginia water trail. The Guyandotte Water Trail is a recreational trail for non-motorized boaters and fishermen. The river stretches 166 miles through five counties and has numerous access points. For more information, visit www.guyandottewatertrail.com, contact National Coal Heritage at 304-465-3720, or email Linda Hawkins at lhawkins@coalheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.