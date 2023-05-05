As the Marvel machine marches on, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” continues the fifth phase of the ongoing cinematic universe. The film is directed by James Gunn, though only after a lengthy legal and contractual dispute that saw the director fired and then rehired.
The finale in the trilogy also features longtime cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bausita and a cameo from legendary writer and actor, Sylvester Stallone.
As part of an ongoing cinematic universe, and the third act of a self-contained trilogy, the story has a lot to juggle in its 150-minute runtime. The film begins with the Guardian team settling into the rebuilt base on their home world of Knowhere. As things seem to be shaping up, they are randomly attacked by a cosmic-powered being who flies in to capture Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper. During the scuffle, Rocket is gravely wounded and it’s up to Star-Lord, Dax, Nebula, Mantis and Groot to find an override code for the kill switch that is embedded in Rocket.
This is because the man behind the kidnapping attempt is a scientific megalomaniac named the High Evolutionary. He’s been experimenting on animals in order to give them consciousness and create a perfect species that he can rule over. The film gets fairly dark in this aspect and earns its PG-13 rating as there is quite a bit of horrific animal abuse, both implied and shown.
The film follows a fairly standard “fetch quest” formula, where the McGuffin is the override code for the kill switch and the narrative evolves when it’s discovered that the kill switch is somewhere else, so to speak. This quest is essentially the entire story, but that’s because this third act focuses on the characters, their relationships and backstories.
The problem is that these moments of emotional impact are undercut by wildly inconsistent tonal shifts. One minute we are exploring Rocket’s traumatic past, the next it’s a five-minute running comedic gag and then right after that you might see an action sequence. Like most Marvel movies that follow the formula, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has moments of inspiration that seem to be ruined by the need to the follow the formula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.