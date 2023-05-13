There was a time when large clusters of families were like small villages dotted across the rural landscape of southern West Virginia.
A time when folks worked fields, canned their vegetables and meat and worked from dawn to dusk.
When every member of the family had a responsibility.
Hungards Creek, located on Judson Road across from the John Henry Historical Park in Summers County, was no different.
For Joyce Eugenia Mann, coming up in the 1930s meant learning at a very early age how to cook and clean so her mother could work in the fields.
“When she didn’t want to go to the farm, that meant I had to go raise the corn, potatoes, and vegetables,” she said.
Born in March of 1931, the now 92-year-old reminisces of a life well led, despite the hardships of the times.
“My childhood was raised in the country. Nothing there but families. My family and relatives, and there were a lot of them, worked on the farm. I enjoyed it. I learned a lot.”
About the time she was entering school, the family moved to Pie Hollow, located in Talcott, where the remainder of her childhood and adulthood would play out.
She remembers a theater and three stores, and two beer joints in Talcott.
She attended the all-Black Harris School as a small child.
By the time she reached sixth or seventh grade, the neighborhood kids were bused to the all-Black Lincoln School in Hinton.
“I enjoyed going to Lincoln,” remembers Mann. “It was friendly people. The teachers were really nice.”
She fondly remembers being in the Glee Club.
“There were 45 of us, and we were led by a lady by the name of Francis Williams. She was our pianist and manager of the Glee Club. That was fun to do when you had something to do besides your head in a book.”
Pregnant with her first child, she quit school in the ninth grade.
Time marched on and with few opportunities and six mouths to feed, Mann needed a solution.
Leaving the children behind with her husband, she boarded a train to work for a private family that needed help.
“There were no opportunities for women,” Mann shared. “There were no opportunities for us in Talcott. That’s why several of us in the family went to New York.”
She returned a few months later, eventually divorced her husband, and has lived in the same house, just above her parents’ house in Pie Hollow, since 1957.
A little more history.
There never really has been much in the way of long-term work available to the people of Talcott.
Take for instance the Big Bend Tunnel and the advancement of rail in the late 1800s. Work on the infamous tunnel began around January 1870. It took more than two years to blast and dig through the mountain and lay rail, completing the project in early 1873.
According to Mann, none of the men who lived in and around Hungards Creek worked at the tunnel, noting workers were likely from out of town.
Then there was the Bluestone Dam construction which began in 1941. With the start of World War II, the project was suspended for two years and finally completed in 1946.
Then there was the construction of Interstate 64, which began in 1957.
Mann said finding work has always been a struggle.
“There was no work here and there still is no work here, for the Blacks anyway,” she pointed out.
“Most of the people worked on the railroad,” she noted, “and there was the Bluestone Dam. Most of the males and my husband worked at the dam.”
When the dam was completed, some men became train porters.
“My dad and my brother worked on the railroad.”
And when that died, the men turned to over-the-road trucking.
“They would drive trucks until they could no longer drive. When they came back here, there was still no work.
“At the time we didn’t think it was too hard, but it was hard,” she added.
“The females, I don’t recall any of them working. They were all stay-at-home moms. The dads went out and worked. The women worked the farm and reared the children. There used to be lots of children here.”
It was a different path for Mann. She worked to earn her GED and then went to work for the Department of Health and Human Resources in 1971.
Subtle racism.
Although she doesn’t remember being directly impacted by racism as a child, it would be disingenuous to think it didn’t touch their lives.
Looking back, Mann recognizes it mostly in the lives of her 12 children.
“I think racism dawned on me when my children were in high school and they had not a lot of problems, but a few problems at the school,” said Mann. “They were raised to know how to take care of themselves.”
A couple of Mann’s daughters were cheerleaders. With that comes baking or making something for fundraisers.
“The first time I heard something that made me think that they were racist was when I was making apple pies for the girls to sell. One of the cheerleaders was supposed to come here and make these pies, and her mother told her she wasn’t going up in that [N-word] holler.”
Mann’s daughter Linda Huffman interjects, “It was prevalent, but she wasn’t out there in it. The kids saw the rejection, and they feel it today.”
Finding employment was always an issue.
“If there wasn’t any employment for them or if there was, they didn’t qualify for it,” Mann said.
Like the time her sons tried to work for the state road.
“My son, he was overqualified, then my other son, they just never gave him an answer.”
That’s when her own children began leaving home to find employment elsewhere.
Then there was the time her daughter Tracy went to every office in Hinton looking for work.
“She was intelligent. But [the businesses] were either not hiring or they didn’t need anybody and that type of thing.”
During the kids’ years at Talcott School, Mann believes there was a lot of racial discrimination.
She found herself going to that school more than she wanted.
“I would have to go up there and straighten it out,” she remembers. “I wasn’t thinking anything about racism.”
And, the time one of Mann’s daughters was accused of cheating on a test for getting an answer correct.
“She went to college and got a degree in social work and then, later, got her master’s degree. I was able to tell those people my child was not so dumb after all. I laugh about it. I still didn’t think it was anything.”
Another teacher “whipped one of the boys and put bruises on his rear end.”
“Back in the day, I was working, and I told the principal, I gave them the privilege of correcting my children if they did something wrong. So later I found out that the teachers were disciplining them when it was not necessary.
“After I found out that they may have been racist, then I put a stop to it.
“Don’t touch them. Don’t touch them anymore,” she told them.
Toughing it out – for 24 years
When Mann began working at DHHR, there were a couple of times she felt singled out by the administrator, a woman with “skin like mine.”
“It was torture with her in that job,” she says. “Several times I wanted to quit.”
She remembers her supervisor encouraging her by saying, “A frightened dog doesn’t win a fight by getting out of a fight.”
“I let them know I wasn’t afraid of them. I didn’t care what they said, I didn’t care what they did.”
Mann was known for taking pride in her work and not letting a case go undone.
In 24 years with DHHR, she never took a vacation until her last two weeks and that was to attend her daughter’s graduation from law school.
“I went back when my two weeks were up and said, ‘Today is my last day.’
“Even though the torture they put me through, some of them, I told them, ‘You’d better be careful because the hole that you’re digging for me, you may fall in it before I do.’
“I’m here to witness that happening,” she said noting her 92 years of age.
She blazed a trail.
Despite a few aches and pains and bouts of neuropathy, Mann enjoys good health.
Eleven of her 12 children, all of whom were born at home, are still living.
All graduated from high school, some from college. Some are lawyers. And there is a municipal judge and a business owner, to name a few.
She has 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
When she looks back on her life, she has few regrets.
“Well, after I decided that I could no longer live with a husband, and it was my responsibility to do what had to be done – when I ran him off, I just become myself.”
“She was like that bird that finally left her nest, found her wings, and was able to fly. She still had kids at home to look out for,” said Huffman.
“So I guess being free, being a free woman, taking care of a bunch of children,” said Mann.
She did that.
All by herself.
She never took a vacation in 24 years. And not one dime of welfare.
Just one woman standing up to the world, for herself and her children, at a time when that was something very new.
Mann smiles and adds, “If I had this life to do over again, I would do it all over again.”
