BLUE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Groups are coming together in celebration over the revival of a more than 180-year-old pavilion at a Greenbrier County spring, which has for a long time boasted healing properties.
The Greenbrier County Historical Society and the Friends of the Blue Committee, as well as other historical organizations and community members, gathered Saturday at Blue Sulphur Springs near Smoot for a formal dedication ceremony of the recently restored pavilion.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/02/groups-celebrate-revitalization-of-blue-sulphur-springs-pavilion/
