SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The man selected to deliver the eulogy for Division of Forestry worker Cody Mullens knew well the plight of the young man he was remembering. Charlie Spencer is a longtime forester in Boone County and the chaplain for the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Although he didn’t know Mullens well, Spencer said they were acquainted and he spent the past week learning more about him from those who knew him best.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/19/grieving-foresters-pay-final-respects-to-one-of-their-own/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.