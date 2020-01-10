Greenbrier Valley Theatre to present "Wozzeck" Saturday

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, in partnership with the Met: Live in HD, is proud to present what is considered one of the most significant pieces of the 20th century, Alban Berg’s “Wozzeck.”
Berg’s World War I drama stars Peter Mattei in his Met debut as the title character and soprano Elza van den Heever as his unfaithful love. Directed by William Kentridge, this stunning visual tour de force is conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
An influential composer throughout his lifetime, Berg is also known for the tragic “Lulu,” as well as multiple compositions. “Wozzeck” is the Austrian composer’s adaptation of the play “Woyzeck” by Georg Büchner. “Wozzeck” is the only opera Berg completed; “Lulu” was still unfinished at the time of his death in 1935.
The live stream Saturday will last approximately one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. Brent Murrill will speak about the production beginning at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $18 for general adult admission, $14 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.