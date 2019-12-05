Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents "Every Christmas Story Ever Told" this weekend

lewisburg — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the state professional theatre of West Virginia, is proud to present the Christmas extravaganza Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)
A new way to celebrate the holiday season; a mash-up of all your favorite seasonal songs, tales and traditions condensed into one 90-minute laugh riot! Filled with music, stories, laughter and joy, this production celebrates all that Christmas stands for.
This production does include the “Santa Talk.”
GVT has long history of welcoming back former GVT students long after they’ve left the education program. Students return as interns and actors, and this season we are proud to welcome Corey Jones. This former GVTeen is a student in Marshall’s Theatre program and has been invited back to design the set for GVT’s mainstage show Every Christmas Show Ever Told (And Then Some!).
The soon-to-be Marshall graduate began his theatre career in fifth grade. His mother recognized his talent and made sure he would not waste his natural gifts. His introduction to design was an unexpected bonus of an apprenticeship at GVT. With some down time one special day, Jones wandered into the shop and Technical Director Josh Robinson and carpenter Austin Barnett opened his eyes to a different side of theatre.
“I asked them to teach me about what they were doing and they were happy to oblige. I helped built the show that was going on at the time, Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” Jones said.
With years of theatre behind him, the young student joined Marshall’s technical program, and his love for the art of design grew from there. With a commitment to continue pursuing knowledge and experience, he knows that his skills will grow and mature over time. Using those experiences to create art is what truly inspires him.
“One of my favorite parts of designing is the ability to create an art that boosts other people’s crafts … When all of our art is combined, the sum of the experience is greater than each piece being experienced individually,” said the scenic designer.
Using this principle, Jones, with the help of scenic designer/GVT Resident Music Director Kermit Medsker, has taken full advantage of his opportunity to learn and create. He knows how blessed he is at the chance, and will use every single experience as he pursues a future in theatre.
This holiday celebration runs Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 19 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. and a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performance on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 for general adult admission, $27 for seniors (60+) and $20 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at (304) 645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture & History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.