The Friday Lenten fried or baked Tilapia dinner, sponsored by the Greenbrier Valley Council 8689 Knights of Columbus and held in downtown White Sulphur Springs, will feature a St. Patrick’s Day look on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the White Sulphur Springs Community Center behind Emanuel United Methodist Church, one block south of the Main Street Bridge.
“No, we will not be serving ‘green Tilapia’ but we are using more green in decorations and those wonderful home-made desserts we have been serving,” said Andrew Wrzosek of Waiteville, grand knight of Council 8689, in a press release.
In addition, Wrzosek announced that the “Pot of Gold” half and half donations for the Knights’ half will be donated to the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society, who, prior to Covid lockdowns, sponsored and served a Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on St. Patrick’s Day.
Also available during the dinner are the opportunity to win one or all four baskets for which the parish of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church is accepting donations with the proceeds going to the “Raise the Roof” fund for a new roof needed on the 58 year old Rectory and Office building adjoining the Church in White Sulphur Springs.
The dinners, consisting of fried or baked Tilapia, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw, hard rolls, dessert and drinks, are $15 for adults; 12 and under $8; under 5 FREE; and an extra serving of Tilapia for only $5.
