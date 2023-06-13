Greenbrier Valley Theatre will look to transport audiences back to the 1950s and '60s with their upcoming production of "Forever Plaid."
Featured songs include “Crazy ‘Bout Ya Baby,” “Papa Loves to Mambo,” “Three Coins in the Fountain,” and others.
"Forever Plaid," written by Stuart Ross, tells the story of four men known as the Plaids who are ready to perform their final concert together in an upbeat nostalgia trip.
The show stars GVT newcomers Adolpho Blaire, JP Qualters, and Troy D. Wallace as three of the four plaids. Joining them to complete the quartet is Matthew Krob ("I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change").
Donald Laney will return to Greenbrier Valley Theatre to direct and choreograph the production. Laney, having worked with the WV Dance Company for many years, brings extensive experience to the GVT.
“I’m looking forward to creating a community of actors and musicians onstage to tell a story,” Laney said in a press release. “Our version of the story, bringing their talents to the space and focusing on the music, characters, and relationships.”
The production will feature scenic design completed by Christopher “Kit” Mayer, costume design by Jenna Fawn Brown, and lighting design by E. Tonry Lathroum. Sound design is completed by Abigail Coppock, with prop design by Dani Rust. Richard Crowell serves as production manager. Elizabeth Salisch is production stage manager and will be assisted by Mallory Topel.
Now in its 56th season, Greenbrier Valley Theatre is a mainstay and theater destination located in Lewisburg. The arts organization has been further recognized as a “West Virginia Jewel of the Hills,” awarded the Living the Dream Service Organization Honor Roll by The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission, and is a multi-year recipient of Non-Profit Business of the Year. GVT boasts a robust series of year-round programming and educational offers with the goal to enlighten, enrich, and enliven throughout the region.
"Forever Plaid" will open at GVT on June 16 and run through the June 25. Saturday, June 17, includes a 2:30 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $32 for general seating, $29 for senior citizens age 60 and above, and $20 for students. For more information on tickets, shows, and the organization’s history, visit the theater’s website: www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.
