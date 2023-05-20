From pre-history to one of the most fashionable eras in the Muddy Creek Valley, two sites bookend the “Homes Among the Hills” Home Tour on June 10.
Sponsored by the Greenbrier Historical Society, this most unusual tour of history takes visitors from the pre-settlement lives of local Native Americans to the ultra-fashionable society that clustered around the mineral springs of (at the time) Virginia.
From the lone Native American on a hunting expedition to the mineral “lick” that became the fashionable resort of Blue Sulphur Springs, which could not have existed without the labor of enslaved Black people, to the company of presidents of the United States who visited there, the Blue Sulphur Springs Resort was the place to be.
A historical dramatic presentation of the resort will be at the restored Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion on June 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“Take a Stagecoach and Visit the Blue” was written, directed, and produced by Pamela Barry and will feature George Piasecki as Major William Vass.
Docents, who are members of the Friends of the Blue Committee, will be there to talk about the past as well as the recent restoration.
Ginny’s Goodbites of Alderson will offer a barbecue sandwich plate, a chicken salad croissant plate, a variety of drinks and dessert items for an extra charge.
All fashionable people would have arrived at the Blue Sulphur Springs Resort under some sort of horse-power – meaning real horses, of course. A carriage with a beautiful team will be provided by Ray and Lynn Tuckwiller to add to the ambience of the day. Guests are welcome to take photos and pretend that is how they arrived.
Portable toilets and a hand-washing facility will also be available.
The Arbuckle’s Fort Preserve, which is owned and managed in partnership by The Archaeological Conservancy and West Virginia Land Trust, provides an opportunity to explore the Native American history of our area through artifacts and the re-creation of a Native American habitat.
Tours to the Arbuckle Fort site will be led by Drs. Stephen and Kim Arbogast McBride, who have led excavation work there. They will also show some artifacts recovered from the fort area.
James and Jay Reed have been ethically collecting Native American artifacts for many years and will have a display of tools, game pieces, and domestic items, along with arrowheads and other implements of war.
Many local people remember this area as the site of Blaker’s Mill and Store and the community which surrounded them. Although these structures are gone, the Driving Tour Book will include an extensive, documented history of these and other sites. A portable toilet will be at this location.
“The network of frontier forts was crucial to the successful colonization of the Greenbrier Valley in the 18th century by Euro-American and African-American settlers,” archaeologist Dr. Kim Arbogast McBride said in a press release. “Given the lack of towns, these forts were the central nucleated places in the cultural landscape, fulfilling civic, social, and economic as well as the better-known defensive functions.
“Arbuckle’s Fort, named for Mathew Arbuckle Sr., was one of the more important militia-built forts in the Greenbrier Valley and is one of the best preserved in terms of its archaeology,” she said. “We hope many citizens can show their support for local history by attending the tour.”
In addition to the booklet for the Homes Tour that comes as part of the ticket, copies of the latest booklet on frontier defense in Monroe and Summers counties will be available.
The “Homes Among the Hills” Home tour will also include a home from 1795 whose occupants sought shelter at Arbuckle’s Fort when they first settled in the area as well as an 1860s log cabin with an early 1900s frame addition, which was a center of entertainment for the neighborhood along Muddy Creek when the young folks gathered there for dances.
Between the five major stops will be “view spots.” These are locations or ruins marked by a numbered sign with their history contained in the Driving Tour Book included with each adult ticket.
Guests are encouraged to safely pull off along the road and read the historical information in the book. These sites are not open for touring, only viewing from the road.
The opening reception at the Law Library and Enslaved Quarters/Rhoda’s House will begin the weekend theme of “Homes Among the Hills” with exploration of those two buildings; an art exhibit of Native American depictions; an appearance by Judge Tucker; and some light food and drink.
Tickets are virtual and available online at greenbrierhistorical.org and at the North House Museum at 814 Washington St. W., Lewisburg. A combination ticket for the opening reception on June 9 and the Home Tour on June 10 is $100. An individual ticket for the opening reception is $75; the Home Tour ticket is $30 in advance, $40 day-of for adults, and $10 any time for those 18 or younger.
