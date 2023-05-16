The Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club is making a donation to the Greenbrier County Family Support Center, which helps to meet the basic needs of people in the Meadow River Valley community.
Serving more than 80 clients, the support center offers clothing, food, hygiene products, educational classes and more. By helping those in need, the Democratic Club members believe they are ensuring a stronger future for every American.
The next meeting will be May 23 in Old Stone Fellowship Hall at 5:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.
