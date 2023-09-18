They say it’s all about location, location, location.
Hope Cunningham hails from the Hoosier State’s Corydon, Ind. From there she and her husband Harold moved to Buckhannon, W.Va., where she was a paralegal.
But it wasn’t until her husband’s job took them to Lewisburg that she found a new passion for “location,” this time in the form of real estate.
The mother of four says when she couldn’t find a job doing paralegal work, she studied for and received her real estate license instead. Five months later, Covid hit.
Realtors were considered essential workers. Interest rates were low and cash buyers were coming out of the woodwork. Investors were investing and flippers were flipping, according to Cunningham, who works for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central.
“Then you had just people that needed to move here for work reasons or people that wanted to get out of the big city because of the way Covid had hit. They were ready to come back home and find them a place at home with the interest rates being really, really low, historic low.”
Cunningham says it was a perfect storm of sorts. “It was just, I don't want to say a perfect storm, because Covid was, it was very intense. But it was a storm where we did have people moving into the area.”
Even though the dynamic has shifted, Cunningham says people are still moving. “Is it as voracious as it was? No. And that's OK. You know, there's the swing; it has to come up and it has to go down.”
With supply in parts of Greenbrier County being low and demand high, sellers don’t want to sell “because then when they buy their next home, they’re not going to have as good of an interest rate."
With buyers not as voracious as they were a few short months ago, they’re really being picky.
“[Buyers are] really being meticulous, more detail-oriented than trying to buy a house with no contingencies, a lot more inspection contingencies. We're seeing … back to really negotiating the contract out because you know, they want to make sure they're getting the house that meets their needs.”
In certain areas of Greenbrier County and Lewisburg, properties move rather quickly. “We're still getting multiple offers on certain houses; we’re getting above asking with low contingencies.
“Especially downtown Lewisburg. I mean, it's an iconic place here. You know, you've got your eateries in this quaint downtown that really tries hard to preserve its uniqueness,” says Cunningham.
Factors that drive up the demand and price in Lewisburg are the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine students who need housing, the hospital and the downtown.
“The proximity to the riverwalk on the Greenbrier River Trail. You know, the Carnegie Center right here downtown. The Greenbrier Valley Theater, I mean it is top-notch. You know the shopping. There's just a lot of draws to downtown that people want to be here,” Cunningham says.
Ronceverte, W.Va., is an up-and-coming town with outdoor recreation, an amphitheater, and the river, which Cunningham calls the “trifecta.”
With a limited housing supply and open-air conservation zoning in Lewisburg, new construction keeps pushing further out. Inflation has impacted materials and construction costs and has negatively impacted renovations to homes that are dilapidated or have deferred maintenance.
Cunningham says that Lewisburg needs more housing, but the renovation costs are too high, as are purchase costs, making either option too high for there to be a return on investment.
“So it's a balance. And we're all trying to find that balance in negotiating, tiptoeing back and forth,” she said.
Affordable housing options bring a host of other concerns, such as passing inspections, availability of down payments for conventional loans, or passing the appraisal. Cunningham says that oftentimes, homes are not ready to go on the market.
From Lewisburg to Ronceverte, the need for contractors to flip houses is big. “We don’t have anybody flipping the house,” she says.
For Cunningham, it’s about matching up buyer needs with what is available. Lewisburg versus White Sulphur versus Alderson versus Ronceverte are all different in their own way.
“All have like their own little personalities. You can drive to all of them … and get a different feel.”
In addition to the needs matchup for your dream house, Cunningham says the other crucial step is connecting with a lender to determine your buying power. “And you've got to be able to just listen to their needs, and know what they need to do with that property, their interest in it, and how they want to utilize it.”
At the end of the day, what makes Greenbrier County and especially Lewisburg tick is the people, according to Cunningham. The reasons people are migrating so quickly to the county have more to do with the pleasantries of saying hello to people you pass on the street and drivers letting people out in traffic.
“So the people. I think it is what draws us in when we get out of town. Buyers come in, and I'm telling you one of the things that they love is that traffic [locals] let them out in traffic. Who does that? We do.”
