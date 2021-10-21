Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Jan. 18, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
“I heard a door shut behind me. It was the closing of a life.”
That quote is from a story about a cab driver who decided to give an elderly lady a ride. She had only one suitcase and told the driver she was moving into hospice care. She asked if he would drive her around town. He agreed. He drove all night, following her directions, listening to her stories about the building where she once worked as an elevator operator, the apartment where she and her husband lived as newlyweds, the hospital where their children were born and an old warehouse where she learned to ballroom dance.
By first light, she was tired and asked to be taken to what would be her final home.
As the driver refused to accept cab fare from her, he kindly kissed her on the forehead and said goodbye.
She thanked him profusely “for giving an old women a few hours to savor the joy of living.”
Driving away, he thought, “We’re conditioned to think that our lives revolve around great moments. But great moments often catch us unaware — beautifully wrapped in what others may consider a small one.”
The writer said at first it was the Golden Rule that motivated him to accede to the lady’s request. He wanted to treat her as he would like to be treated at her stage of the game.
By the end of the ride, he had learned the fulfillment that comes from becoming involved in someone’s life, however briefly. Sharing their memories, glimpsing moments in their lives and engaging in conversation with someone may seem trivial at the time, but I meet people every day who go home to an empty house and have no one with whom to share their day.
I think our busy schedules and our pursuit of making a living have caused us to be less willing to take time for people. The co-worker who needs to share a fear or a concern or the person in the grocery store who asks our help to find an item and winds up telling us a story about something that’s going on in their lives should never be considered an interruption in our day.
These, I think, are those great moments the cab driver discovered. Reading his account made me sorry for all the times I haven’t really listened to someone. Oh, I pretended to be hanging on every word, but my impatience was making me too edgy to hear what they were really saying to me.
I hope this story stays with me forever. I hope it comes to mind the next time I’m tempted to brush someone off or not pick up the phone when the caller ID indicates it’s a person who calls only when there’s a long, involved crisis going on.
I don’t ever want to close the door on a life.