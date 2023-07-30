The view is grand at Grandview Country Club, the winner of the Best Golf Course category for the 2023 Register-Herald Reader’s Choice Awards.
The sprawling, nearly 7,000-yard golf complex originally began as a family farm before it was converted into the lengthy course that it’s known as today.
Last year marked the 50th anniversary since the land was converted into the rolling greens and fairways that fill the present scenery, but the history of the hills goes far beyond even that.
“My grandfather bought this land in 1915,” remarked Randy Scott, the owner of the Grandview Country Club.
The project to convert the farmland to a lush and vibrant golf course took nearly six years to complete. “It was a four-year project to get the front nine in and then another two years to get the back nine in,” Scott elaborated.
“I was in college at the time; it wasn’t quite the thing I planned to do, but my dad contacted me and told me, ‘Let’s get this finished,’” Scott recalled. “My dad said, ‘Give me a year,’ and I’ve done 51 since!”
Scott’s life has been a golf life as he continued to make improvements over the years such as adding a driving range and a spacious clubhouse.
“I have a very good crew who are very friendly, and we try to make this a fun deal for people,” Scott continued.
The recognition of Scott’s golf course by The Register-Herald readers is further proof of his impact on the local community.
“I am very pleased. It’s really nice 'cause we are going against some tough competition and last year I was number two; this year I’m number one,” Scott explained. “We kind of switch it back and forth, but it’s something great to strive for.”
The Grandview Country Club is located at 1500 Scott Ridge Road in Beaver, and their phone number is 304-763-2520.
