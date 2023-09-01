Live-action film and television adaptations based upon video game franchises have historically struggled to find their footing, both at the box office and with audiences.
For example, think back to 1993’s “Super Mario Bros.” movie, which turned the Mushroom Kingdom into a dystopian dinosaur metropolis, or you can imagine the shock that audiences experienced when the “Street Fighter” movie felt like a parody of the popular fighting game.
However, the recent release of Neil Blomkamp’s “Gran Turismo” feels like a unique experience as the video game it’s based upon is one of the most realistic racing simulators on the market and the story is, for the most part, based upon a true story.
Based on a screenplay co-authored by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin, the remarkable story revolves around Jann Mardenborough, a teenage gamer who competes in simulated races on the video game “Gran Turismo” at the local arcade.
Mardenborough feels pressured by his father to stop playing the game and focus his attention on more productive activities, such as finishing school, but Mardenborough continues to race and eventually earns a place at the GT Academy.
The academy was established by executives at Nissan as a publicity stunt wherein the top players of the racing simulation “Gran Turismo” could compete against each other in real racing cars, on real tracks, to see who would earn a spot to represent them on the tour circuit.
Of course, the premise of the film revolves around the fact that these gamers are not initially equipped to handle the rigors of actual race car driving. Many of them wilt under the physical demands, while many others cannot handle the pressure, yet Madernborough remains resolute in his determination. After advancing through the academy with a victory margin of over 8 seconds, albeit depicted as a photo-finish in the film, Mardenborough must now secure a fourth place finish or higher in any of the upcoming circuit races to qualify for a proper racing license.
Much of the film is concerned with Mardenborough’s quest to prove his father wrong, but there’s also a heartwarming b-plot involving Mardenborough’s crew chief and his quest for redemption through mentorship. The narrative may follow a typical hero’s journey archetype, but that doesn’t mean everything else is as tightly structured. Some of the graphical elements are downright absurd and insanely distracting, at least for this reviewer, and the pacing in the first half feels like a tail-spinning car as the narrative can’t decide if it’s a teen comedy, biographical drama or video-game adaptation.
The racing, however, is incredibly kinetic and tense while the second half of the film is structured like a typical sports biographical drama; the narrative remains tightly focused on Mardenborough’s emotional gauntlet. The action is engaging and realistic, and some of the crash scenes may take your breath away. Overall, while not perfect, 2023’s “Gran Turismo” is less a video-game adaptation and more of an emotional racing movie about a driver overcoming stereotypes and adversity, at least in the second half.
