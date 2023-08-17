Gov. Jim Justice and Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, will present 18 grants to arts organizations located in Lewisburg and the surrounding areas on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre.
Grants to be awarded are Arts Partners, Arts in Education, Creative Aging for Lifelong Learning, Cultural Facilities, Cultural Facilities Fast Track, Community Arts Project Support, Folk Arts and Professional Development for Artists grants.
