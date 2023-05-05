The Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee is hosting a performance by Crystal Good – poet, performer, and founder of Black By God, an emerging West Virginia storytelling organization dedicated to centering Black voices.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 19, at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Spring.
Good will share her insights, experiences, and passion for social justice, as well as her love for poetry and storytelling. Joining her will be musician Allan Dale Sizemore.
Tickets are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/buildingourbench
