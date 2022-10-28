Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Oct. 25, 2000. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
I don’t know about you, but I’m glad for a new trend I’ve seen in Halloween decorating this year. More people have chosen attractive fall harvest designs instead of the usual array of skeletons, skulls and gore that have become so popular in recent years.
Don’t get me wrong. I don’t mind a little ghoulish fun in the spirit of the season. I can appreciate a spooky black cat or a grinning ghost or goblin here and there. I even get a good chuckle when I see one of those little witches who appears to have crashed her broom into a tree.
But somewhere a few years back we started to sacrifice good, clean Halloween fun on the altar of Hollywood horror. I’ve grown weary (and depressed) because of so many yard displays featuring hatchets, blood, hands reaching up out of graves and other grim specters of death. The ghastly and ghostly have their place, I suppose, but I’d rather see them on a movie screen than on my way to work.
Good taste never goes out of style, and it takes a clever imagination to capture the essence of this particular holiday without going too far, especially in public displays.
I’m glad someone came up with those lovable scarecrows that bear a remarkable resemblance to Raggedy Ann and Andy. Their cheerful expressions are welcome sights any time of the year.
Combined with pumpkins, fodder shocks and fall flowers, they will last long into the bleak days of November, lending a bit of color and helping us forget winter’s on the way.
I read recently Halloween ranks second only to Christmas when it comes to decorating, and I’m glad so many folks are finding creative, attractive ways to embellish their lawns and porches this season.
Decorations done in good taste reflect concern for the feelings of others. Halloween can be an especially unsettling time for those who have recently lost a loved one.
Although the people who use grim images and graveyard humor in their decorations never give it a second thought and never intend to hurt anyone, they unwittingly make it harder for those who are grieving.
I’m glad we have some new decorating choices with positive images that remind us of hope, gratitude and the blessings that come with fall’s bounty. I hope the trend is here to stay.
I want to be treated to more happy faces, twinkling yellow lights, big stacks of hay and fat orange pumpkins and tricked by fewer Grim Reaper lookalikes pronouncing more gloom and doom on a world already overburdened with too much negativity, sadness and fear.
