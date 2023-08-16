Beckley, W.Va. – Active Southern West Virginia invites golf enthusiasts and community supporters to tee off at the upcoming Swing Fore! Southern West Virginia golf tournament.
The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the picturesque Bridge Haven Golf Club in Fayetteville.
The tournament will kick off with team check-in and lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by a tee time of 12:30 p.m.
Golfers will engage in a friendly four-person scramble (best ball) format. Registration includes a shot at a $5,000 hole-in-one opportunity. The entry fee of $450 is for a team of four.
The funds raised through the golf tournament will be invested in bolstering community programs led by community captains who volunteer their time to promote physical activity options for their neighbors. Direct contributions are being accepted.
For registration and more information, visit the official Golf Fundraiser webpage: https://activeswv.org/GolfFundraiser.
Teams planning to pay with a check on the event day are advised to contact Active SWV in advance to reserve a team spot, as the tournament has a maximum capacity of 18 teams and includes pre-ordered lunch.
