Brandon Watkins played his first game of golf at the age of 6. He became serious about the game after watching Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters.
“I had just turned 12 at that time, and when I saw, that I said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”
Watkins played golf at Greenbrier East High School and then went on to play on scholarships at Concord University and Bluefield State College. He decided to go into teaching to give back to the game.
“This game has done so much for me beyond paying for my education and giving me a career. This game has been my sanctuary my whole life. The golf swing in general has been my sanctuary,” he said.
He earned his teaching certification and taught at GOLFTEC in Knoxville before deciding to move back to his hometown.
Having his own teaching facility was something he had dreamed about since he was young, but he didn’t think it was doable.
“It was only until my mother started pushing me and I started looking into it that I realized it could be done. White Sulphur Springs is growing, the golf industry is growing – that’s when I decided to stay here and open my own business. We have nothing like this around here; we have to drive to Beckley just to get golf balls and a hat. There’s nowhere for instruction anywhere close.”
With the help of family, friends and The West Virginia Hive, Watkins opened For the Love of Golf on Tuesday and had lessons booked for the following day. He offers golf merchandise, club fitting and a TrackMan 4 simulator, which he says is top of the line.
“It’s what the PGA uses too – to measure the ball flight and things like that. It is the top of the line as far as simulators and launch monitors.”
Watkins offers a junior discount of 25 percent off services to any player under the age of 18. His desire is to promote the game of golf by supporting future players. “Greenbrier County historically has been a strong county for golf, and I would like to get back to Greenbrier County being a junior golf haven so to speak and really start pushing West Virginia golf in general.”
For the Love of Golf is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4pm Sunday. They will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon on Sept. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.