The commencement of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards last Tuesday honored the achievements made in both film and television over the course of the last year.
Unlike the Oscars, which focuses solely on cinema, the Golden Globe Awards hosts categories for television programs as well as cinema films; it's much like the Emmy Awards meets the Academy Awards. The Golden Globes then further compartmentalizes categories into comedies, dramas and the omnipresent "any" category.
The night began with host Jerrod Carmichael's scathing monologue denouncing the HFPA's (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) lack of diversity in membership. While opening monologues are typically meant to be comedic, Carmichael's deadpan delivery gave the weighty subject matter some levity. Unlike the Oscars, there were no incidents of onstage violence.
Some of the highlights of the nights include awards given to films previously reviewed for The Register-Herald. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" saw best actor awards given in recognition of Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan while Angela Bassett won for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech was particularly moving as she reflected upon her long and storied career.
In the realm of television, the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" won the award for best television drama. This year's category was stacked with yet another slate of awesome programs including "Better Call Saul," the Apple+ series "Severance," and the Netflix drama "The Crown." The win for "House of the Dragon" marks a return to critical acclaim after the legendarily botched finale for the HBO series "Game of Thrones."
The Golden Globe Awards aren't as prestigious as the Academy Awards or Emmys but they are still judged by industry insiders to get a feel for how other award ceremonies might play out. They also provide an avenue for other genres to receive critical recognition because the field is more varied. More than anything, award shows give the artists a chance to reflect upon the work that has brought entertainment to so many millions of people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.