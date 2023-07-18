The Golden Corral restaurant in Beckley recently became an associate member of the Maxwelton Ruritan Club and supporter of Ruritan National.
On Saturday, July 8, Golden Corral's Tom Pape accepted a plaque from Maxwelton Ruritan Club President Larry Bowman to let the local businessman know the importance of supporting local community organizations.
Officers of the Lower WV District Ruritan hold their cabinet meetings at the Golden Corral. Pape also donated a gift certificate for the district convention.
