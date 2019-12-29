The Town of Alderson will usher out 2019 and welcome 2020 with a kid-friendly celebration on the Alderson Memorial Bridge from 7 to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve culminating with fireworks at 9.
A long-held dream of Sarah Alderson and sponsored by Alderson’s Store as well as individual contributions and Alderson Main Street, the fireworks will be presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department.
The AVFD, best known for its July 4th fireworks spectacular sponsored by the Alderson July 4th Committee, will be presenting a bit smaller show most visible from the old bridge. Starting at 7 p.m., there will be hot and cold drinks, snacks, recorded music for dancing, noise makers, hats and all the necessities for a celebration. It is completely free.
The party will end with the fireworks at 9 p.m. but the evening does not have to end if people take advantage of a special offer by the Riverview Motel and Café: ribeye steak dinner for two (potato cheese bake, salad, vegetable medley, homemade rolls), overnight stay at the Riverview Motel, and homemade breakfast for two for $150; prime seating for the fireworks at 9 p.m. and a champagne toast at midnight. This is a safe, fun way to enjoy New Year’s Eve.
Dinner seating starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. Reservations only. Please call 304-445-2550. The Riverview Cafe will close its usual operations starting at 5 p.m. in order to prepare for this special event. For those not wanting to take advantage of the overnight deal, dinner-only reservations are being accepted and available for $25 per person.
Alderson Main Street President Judy Lohmeyer said, “I said we were going to send 2019 out with a ‘bang’ but it is equally true that we are going to welcome 2020 with the same excitement! This has been a tremendous holiday celebration in Alderson from the weekend after Thanksgiving to the New Year’s Eve fireworks! Thanks to everyone who helped and attended.”