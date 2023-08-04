Through tear-filled eyes, Gregory, a 33-year-old Greenbrier County recovering addict, stands in the living area of a long-term recovery center in Ronceverte, grateful for second and third chances.
“You know, fully submitting to God is something that addicts or prisoners don't know nothing about. But once you see it, you believe it, or understand it, it becomes true. The truth comes and you don't have to do nothing. I used to force and butt heads with everything. … Once I stopped doing that, peace came up, and I don't force nothing. Everything is whatever it is that God has for me and is gonna come because he's gonna bring it to me.”
---
Andrew Bailes said he was just living his life when God called him to preach.
The 34-year-old vividly remembers the moment he says God gave him a sermon from the Book of Acts in the Bible. Now, eight years later, he speaks with an obvious sense of conviction about the message that led him and his congregation to pray for drug addicts in Rainelle.
“Everyone everywhere complains about backpackers and stealing and addiction and all this stuff,” Bailes says. “God just put that message on my heart to preach that to the churches, about you guys want to see something done, but have you prayed about it?”
At that point in his life, he was a mechanical engineer, accumulating all the material things rural West Virginians love most – home, vehicles, a camper, and four-wheelers. Maybe he had it all.
“I didn’t know what to do and so I just started praying. And I spent a whole year praying about it. I drove to our church every night for a year at seven o'clock and we had a special prayer about drug addicts. That's all we did for an entire year.”
As an engineer, Bailes understood putting things together, making instruction manuals and designing equipment. When things broke, he considered what he was going to do with it and how he was going to fix it. It prepared him for the next phase of his life.
“And the thing about being an engineer that I feel like God showed me is how it all fits together. It's the critical thinking component. It's like, there's never a problem, just the lack of a solution.”
Bailes developed a desire to understand the magnitude of the issues as he began talking to people and creating a network of relationships that would ultimately lead him to each next step along the way.
He pulls out a sheet of paper that is a spattering of relationships and connections with Bailes and his church at the center.
A year and a half into his season of prayer, he said he told God, “You’re gonna have to send me people that know things about this because I don't know what I need to do.”
It was a trip to the office of Laura Legg at Day Report, along with two other pastors from the area, where things began to coalesce.
The trio of pastors asked what they could do to help.
The challenge, they learned, was court-ordered detox and a 28-day program, which typically revolves around substance abusers’ fear of losing their kids, family or job. If they don’t go to detox, they are sent back to jail.
“They'll go to a 28-day program. And they come out of the 28-day program, they've detoxed and their minds clear and they’re doing halfway decent.”
Except, they don't have housing, transportation, a job or a driver's license.
“So you start over,” Bailes says. “And then within two weeks, they've reoffended and they're back in the court system.”
Legg at Day Report suggested to Bailes and the two other pastors a need for some type of long-term, structured living environment.
“You just can’t get it all figured out in 60 days the things they need help with,” Bailes now understands.
So, he started looking for buildings. And he found them.
After mitigating a former flood-ravaged dentist building, with thanks to connections on that well-worn sheet of paper, God’s Way Home opened its doors in 2021.
The building was offered to him for $5,000, but he didn’t have any money. The building also needed $50,000 in repairs. Bailes prayed.
“It all came through donations,” Bailes says. “We've not been in debt at all. We've never had to get any loans or anything.”
Today, the nonprofit operates three facilities in Rainelle – God’s Way Home, a yearlong sober living facility; Valley Works, a resource center; and The Neal House, another eight-bed sober living facility. It all adds up to about half a million dollars a year in operational expenses.
April Vest, another connection added to the list, works for WVU Institute for Community in Rural Health in Morgantown. She heard what Bailes was doing and offered to write a two-year, million-dollar collaborative grant that became a partnership among WVU, Fruits of Labor, Seneca Health Services, and Community Care of West Virginia in Clay County.
With that grant, WVU bought the organization a van, Seneca provided a peer coach, and they brought on additional staff.
It was through the help of others that the guy with no money was able to open his doors so he could, in turn, help others.
------
God's Way Home serves up to eight men in active recovery. They can stay at least a year, or even longer if needed.
The facility is the only site in Summers, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Monroe, and Clay counties certified by the rigorous standards of the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences (WVARR).
Because of the new state regulations, God’s Way Home went from getting a call every two weeks or infrequent intake applications to now getting two to three a day.
“And so all of the probation and parole officers, prep programs, they won't let anybody out of jail, to parole out or go to probation, except for one with certified programming.”
This means, according to Bailes, “If they want to be in a recovery organization within an hour’s drive of their home, we're the only one.”
Daily, it’s a steady stream of taking people to detox and accepting people into their recovery program.
But it’s not just that. Bailes learned there are many in the area on the fringe who need help. And so, with an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, he opened Valley Works, whose main mission is achieving sustainable employment for clients.
“It wasn’t even people on drugs or alcohol. There are all kinds of people with driving infractions … and don’t know how to get them [licenses] back,” Bailes said.
Recently, Bailes also received a two-year, $100,000 grant to serve as a drop-in resource center.
“If you need food, we have a pantry. Your house burns down, and you need furniture, we have furniture. Clothing. Hygiene products. Hot shower and clean clothes. Everything comes from donations.”
------
Bailes' effort is not without its detractors.
“There are a lot of people that live right here in this town that wish this place had burned down. It’s really sad,” Bailes says. “They find every reason possible to put a black label on this place. Like, we harbor drug addicts and we're making the town worse.”
He believes the stigma associated with drug addiction creates the mindset that “once you're a drug addict, you're always a drug addict.”
And yet, all of the men at the recovery house work full-time jobs. And he works with the men to reclaim their lives.
“It starts with getting a birth certificate, a social security card or valid ID or a driver's license, if they can even get those things,” Bailes says. “Most come with thousands of dollars of unpaid fines from legal issues or trying to get their legal issues resolved.”
The men individually create their own recovery plans.
“And all of them have dreams and aspirations. And we help them set short-term goals and long-term goals,” Bailes says, pointing to a whiteboard where the individual goals are listed.
------
“I've never had nobody have my back,” an emotional Gregory says. “Really, you know, not even myself. The drug situation, it's a problem and it's blocking God's plan for me. So, I gotta handle it, you know? And he [Bailes] is helping me through it.
“He’s answered every phone call. He’s so busy. God has used this guy so much in my life, there is nothing I can do to repay him except serve my creator ,and that's what I got to do.”
“Here’s what I know,” Bailes says. “Nothing at Southern Regional Jail is gonna help him. He’s not going to do any good in Southern Regional Jail. Nothing positive is happening over there, and these guys are in need of recovery.
“I didn’t wake up one day and have this vision to do all of this. God told me to preach the message; I preached the message. And to pray. I prayed and was obedient to that,” he says.
However, there’s another side to the story.
At the same time Bailes said God placed this mission in his heart, his son was born premature at 2 pounds 6 ounces, and with that came a host of complications for the newborn, including being in the NICU in Charleston for the first eight months of his life.
The new dad quit his job so his son could have Medicaid. He went back to mowing grass and landscaping. He and his wife Cassie sold everything and got out of debt.
“I mean, I wasn't looking for a solution. I didn't have a brother or sister. I mean, there's so many people that do what I do; that's their story. But it's not mine. And I've questioned God a lot, ‘Why me?’”
He often reminds the fellas at the home, “When you realize God’s all you have, you realize God’s all you need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.