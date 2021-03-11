Would you rather hold on to a bad attitude or let go of a problem?
If you’re like I am, that’s a tough choice sometimes, especially if we’ve been hurt by someone.
Feelings of betrayal go deeply into our souls, and letting go of the anger, resentment and bitterness that go with that betrayal seem to have tentacles that wrap themselves around our minds, wills and emotions.
We tend to share those negative emotions with friends or loved ones in an attempt to get them to take sides with us. When we do that, we’ve now involved them in something that really isn’t — or wasn’t — part of their problem.
The cycle spirals, and before long, lots of people have been affected by a situation that should have been resolved by two people.
Christians have a grievance plan clearly spelled out in the teachings of Jesus. If you have a grievance with someone, or you think they have one with you, go to them and try to work it out. If the attempt fails, take someone with you and try again. If that fails, it should go before the church. I know of only a handful of churches who practice this.
I firmly believe in most cases the conflict can be resolved in that first meeting. When I look into my own heart and question why it’s so hard to make that first move and go to a person I think has wronged me or who has a beef with me, it’s this. Deep down, I’m not sure I really want to resolve the problem. My human nature makes me want to hold onto bad feelings, nurse a grudge and use the occasion to get other people to feel sorry for me.
Most of the “martyrs” I’ve known in my lifetime have not died for the cause of Christ. They have died spiritually because they got so caught up in self-pity, they had no time to do something positive for the Kingdom of God. I know. I’ve been one of those martyrs.
What we tend to forget is that God has a view of all this. We have a point of view. There’s a big difference. I get so caught up in how I see the problem, I don’t really stop to think about asking God to show me how to resolve it. I don’t ask for the courage to do the right thing.
God’s view is reconciliation and healing. Only as a church or a body of believers move together in a healthy, vibrant unity can that group bring the will of God down to this earth.
When I surrender my point of view and ask Him to show me His view, the path becomes clear. I need to give up my attitude and follow the steps to reconciliation and full fellowship with someone else.
We’re all pilgrims on a spiritual journey, and most of the tests come in the form of trial and error. My prayer is that I will learn from the times I’ve failed and move forward to do the right thing — give up the attitude and work to solve the problem.