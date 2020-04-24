The Glade Springs resort misses seeing its guests.
In order to bring a little bit of that joy back, it is asking anyone who has photos from time at the resort to share them.
Post your photo in the comments of the Facebook post to enter to win a free one-night stay with breakfast for two. The winner will be randomly selected and notified Friday, May 1.
The contest is free to enter and runs exclusively on its Facebook page. You will need to register a free Facebook account to enter if you do not have one.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/GladeSpringsWV/posts/ 10163339666835156?ContactID=28504664003