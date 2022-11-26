I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones.
It seems this year is truly flying by. I can’t believe we’re past trees and turkeys already.
This time of year certainly makes us step back and think on our blessings, which I hope the majority of our readers are able to have in abundance. The unfortunate truth is that many individuals and families in our community find the holiday season very hard.
Our United Way of Southern West Virginia understands increasing needs in our community. For decades, we have often been the first call from partner agencies, schools, individuals, and organizations who are aware of someone in an unfortunate situation and needing help. “Help” can mean many things – from financial assistance and groceries to mental and physical safety for themselves or others. In 2021, 16.8 percent of West Virginia’s population lived below the poverty line (www.statista.com). According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the West Virginia statewide child poverty rate is 23.1 percent.
When we hear statistics like these above, I want to encourage everyone to steer from ignorance. Individuals in need are all around us daily. Think of fellow shoppers in the grocery store, classmates of your children or grandchildren, and the families surrounding you at local sporting events. Close to 1 in 5 of those individuals (almost 1 in 4 of the children) are experiencing true needs one way or another. As we surface from “turkey fog” following Thanksgiving, let’s redirect energy to positively impacting lives in our community.
This coming Tuesday, Nov. 29, is Giving Tuesday. This year marks the world’s 10th annual Giving Tuesday, which originated in 2012 based on a simple idea of encouraging people to do good. Giving Tuesday is a global movement that continues to grow and urges people all over the world to extend generosity to others. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia is a huge supporter of Giving Tuesday as it is literally our job to give to others.
This coming Giving Tuesday (only three days away), we will be hosting a “Diaper & Donation Drop.” I am asking every reader to join the movement and give to our United Way of Southern West Virginia this Giving Tuesday by quickly stopping by the office and donating an unopened package of diapers (any size) and/or a monetary donation. Every diaper and donation count in increasing our organization’s ability to make a difference. We will be disbursing the diaper donations to our partner agencies who selflessly serve on the front-line for young children. Diapers and donations will be accepted any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the United Way of Southern West Virginia office located at 101 Croft St. in Beckley.
United begins with you.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
