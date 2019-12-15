"Giving" reaches FOC Ladies Auxiliary for distribution

The holiday season reminds everyone how very much we have and take for granted. It reminds us that there are others who are not as fortunate. It makes us stop and think, “Can I help someone else enjoy this season?”
You can by giving: of your time, your money, your talent. It is a time to share what we have, be it large or small. We are all so lucky to live in a community where helping others is a priority. The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary does all of this through their Giving Hearts Program.
All during the year, members sell FOC merchandise and collect donations so that over 300 people, young and old, have a holiday season to remember. Each family receives pajamas, coats and toys for the kids as well as food for two weeks for the entire family.
The FOC couldn’t do all this without donations and help from others.
If you know a family in need or would like to donate, please call 304-255-1457 or go to friendsofcoalladies.com and let us know.