Last of October, I found myself in a store aisle buying Halloween supplies. Opposite the sparse Halloween selection was an ample display of Christmas stock. As I pondered the deep chasm between the two holidays and found myself feeling a little guilty that I, a Christian, passed by the Baby Jesus to get to a jack-o-lantern, I realized I was more than a bit perturbed that retail kings had begun the holiday season so early. How could they sully the season of peace and giving by piggybacking on a holiday with the tagline “trick or treat”?
All that was forgotten by the time the ghosts and goblins came a-knocking. I mindlessly gave candy to fairies and superheroes, unaware of the exuberance that was building as each costume-bedecked child came to the door. When time came to take my children through the neighborhood, I didn’t notice how enlivened I had become. I had forgotten how tired I was from the day, the work week, chores done and those yet to be done, because I was ambling through my neighborhood full of happy children without IPODs, stopping to talk to folks I knew, meeting some I didn’t and soaking up the goings-on around me.
I was truly oblivious to the harmony in this dichotomy. I thought of trick-or-treating only in terms of children getting candy, while adults gave it. I didn’t take into account the excitement and joy the children emanated, or that, like me, many adults were unaware of the happiness their giving was actually giving them.
Halloween gave way to Veterans Day. The day we honored “all who gave some and some who gave all.”
Thanksgiving followed – a holiday whose name leaves no ambiguity whatsoever. A national holiday designated to giving thanks for our blessings and remembering how fortunate we truly are. WOW!
Following Thanksgiving, for many of us, leftovers await full bellies to finish shopping and schlepping back and forth to the attic. Before the last piece of turkey is gobbled, many warm houses have windows steamed from hot ovens full of baking gingerbread and cookies.
Not every house has steamed windows from the hot inside battling the cold outside. Not every belly was full Thanksgiving evening or filled the days that followed. Not all feet have shoes or socks.Not all children or seniors have people caring for or about them. These are some of the tricks played on humanity.
However, support like utility payment relief, contributions to food pantries, clothing closets, child and senior care organizations, treatment facilities and assistance for many other needs are distributed by United Way of Southern West Virginia through their partnerships and can do so because of the generosity of donors like you. And just like candy is given to those trick-or-treaters who simply go to the door, help can be given to those who also simply go to the organizations.
Now, as we are in the midst of our season of giving, quickly approaching Christmas, I continue to think of the excitement and joy of children receiving treats and the happiness adults experience by giving. Please remember United Way of Southern West Virginia as the community’s resource of resources this season and give, if you can, to support the improved health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.
