The United Way of Southern West Virginia is known as our community’s "resource of resources" because we connect people. We connect donors with opportunities, agencies with advocacy, volunteers with prospects, and we do so through the caring power of southern West Virginia. We are incredibly thankful for the generosity and support of our donors. Whether it is direct giving, supporting a workplace campaign, offering opportunities for matching funds, sponsoring vital direct services, or checking in to provide for the needs of our operations, local donors are the heart-blood of the United Way.
Giving to United Way can take on many forms. Board members and volunteers give a valuable resource in their time. When holding events, committed volunteers work together to provide our community with fun, engaging fundraising opportunities. Board members offer their time to quarterly board meetings, agency reviews, committee meetings, and events.
In-kind contributions, such as tangible items that can be distributed or used within our office, are important donations. We recently received a generous donation of new medical supplies that were immediately paired with a local senior center. In-kind contributions of services help offset our operating budget and allow greater efficiency and productivity. Both are common types of gifts to our United Way and provide donors creative opportunities for giving.
Local media outlets who promote the resources of United Way are essential to our success. The partnership offered by this newspaper to publish a weekly column during our fundraising campaign allows us to disseminate information about our organization and services. WVNS59 is uniting with the Souper Bowl of Caring and the United Ways of Southern West Virginia and the Greenbrier Valley to support giving to UWSWV and local food charities through tacklehunger.org.
A creative approach to giving utilized by one of our WVU Tech volunteers was asking for donations of children’s sizes of new, athletic-style shoes for her own birthday. She then delivered those to UWSWV to be stocked in the shoe pantry of our Equal Footing Shoe Fund. The same method could be applied to food or hygiene items. UWSWV will gladly accept donations that can be stocked in our Blessing Box or distributed to our partners.
There are many opportunities to give by utilizing shopping reward programs that are no additional cost to the individual user. By choosing United Way of Southern West Virginia as a recipient, AmazonSmile (located at smile.amazon.com) will donate 0.5 percent of your eligible purchases to UWSWV. Kroger will donate annually to UWSWV through their Community Rewards program if the shopper has a digital account linked with their shopper’s card. Currently, through the WalMart app and WalMart.com, until the end of January, Walmart is supporting United Way by offering shoppers the opportunity to round up to the nearest dollar and donate their change.
Please consider one of the many ways to live, give, and lead UNITED to support United Way’s mission of promoting the greater good in our community through improved health, education, and financial stability.