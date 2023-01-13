The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season on Jan. 19 with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new this year: Raspberry Rally.
The Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink raspberry-flavored center and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the popular Thin Mint cookie. The online-exclusive cookie will be available beginning Feb. 27.
To purchase Girl Scout cookies this season:
If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies – whether that’s in person or online.
If you don’t know a Girl Scout, email cookies@bdgsc.org to connect with someone in your area.
Later this spring, cookie booths will be available outside all of your favorite big box retailers and you’ll be able to find troops selling near you using your ZIP code on the Girl Scouts' website.
