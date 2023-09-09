Ginseng season is underway (copy)

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.