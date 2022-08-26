Facebook's “feed” – that constant stream of photos, updates, videos, likes, and so on from the individuals and groups someone follows – is not really my thing.
I love looking at friends' photos; it gives me an insight into how they are doing. That's why I'm on Facebook at all – to keep up with family members and friends I don't get to see as often as I would like.
When I am on Facebook, I usually escape that constant feed with the first video that takes me into a stream of how-to and craft videos or music videos.
The social media platform provides a wide variety of videos in these streams and is always monitoring what we're watching. Thus, it then provides more of the types of videos we seem to favor.
For instance, watch one of those “cute baby monkey” videos, and your video stream will then explode with more of the same.
Stop long enough to watch a David Gates video and, presto, my video stream suddenly fills with more of his videos as well as those by Bread (the band with which he played, for those too young to know) along with similar artists.
On one such visit into a video stream, a young woman appeared in a cooking video. Twinadime, as she is known, was “spicing up potato salad” for something – maybe a homecoming, a reunion, some type of holiday gathering, I don't remember.
I loved this video. She didn't have time to peel and cook all those potatoes, she explained. So, she took a couple of large packages of ready-made potato salad from the store and added her own touches – a few boiled eggs, more mustard and mayo, a little sweet relish. No one would ever know she didn't make it from scratch, she maintained.
Since I'm the only person in my house who eats potato salad, I've bought that same brand for myself several times. It's pretty good and, more importantly, no trouble at all.
Twinadime has a few other cooking videos that I've watched and very much enjoyed. I love her attitude – get it done, but keep it simple. She is typical of most women who have young children, busy lifestyles, and aren't about to spend all their time in the kitchen.
So, this month, we are keeping it simple with my sister-in-law's pasta salad. Donna is another one who likes to get it done, but keep it simple.
Donna's Pasta Salad
1 12-ounce package of tri-color rotini pasta, cooked and drained
1 large tomato, cut into bite size pieces
1 large cucumber, chopped
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
1 16-ounce bottle of Zesty Italian Dressing
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl and refrigerate for at least one hour before serving.
This dish is delightfully colorful and a refreshing change on a warm summer day.
From experience, I can tell you this pasta salad is even better the second day.
This is also a recipe that has unlimited possibilities. If you like tomatoes, add more. If you are partial to cucumbers or sweet onions, just increase the amount.
If you don't like tomatoes or cucumbers, omit them.
You like carrots? Add a couple.
Don't like Italian dressing? Choose something else, or make your own.
While we were eating this not long ago, we talked about adding different types of cheese, green and red peppers, olives, grapes, maybe some chicken or ham, among numerous other items.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
At any rate, as the days of summer dwindle down, take some time to enjoy being outdoors with family or friends. A back porch picnic with pasta salad and fruit will be just as delicious as a complicated menu that requires a lot of time in the kitchen.
Good company, good conversation, and good food is a winning combination every time.
In years to come, the food will not likely be remembered, but summer days together are the makings of never-forgotten memories.
